Wizards' Ramon Sessions: Inks second 10-day contract
Sessions signed a second 10-day deal with the Wizards on Monday.
Sessions initially joined the team on Feb. 22, and the Wizards will keep him around for at least another week-and-a-half before deciding whether or not to keep him for the duration of the season. The veteran, who spent the first half of the season in New York, is yet to appear in a game for the Wizards.
