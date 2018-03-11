Wizards' Ramon Sessions: Scores 12 points in loss
Sessions had 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to Miami.
This was arguably the worst performance of the season by the Wizards, allowing their bench guys to see some additional playing time. Sessions doesn't bring much to the table and could even be off the roster after this week so he is a non-factor in fantasy leagues at this stage.
