Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Waived by Knicks
Sessions was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Sessions started the first three games of the season, but immediately fell out of the rotation after being replaced by Jarrett Jack. He only saw significant minutes in two games since. The 31-year-old journeyman will now be forced to find a new opportunity if he wishes to continue his career.
