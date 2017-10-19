Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Starting at point guard Thursday
Sessions will draw the start at point guard during Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
With rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina playing limited minutes while working back from a knee injury, Sessions will draw the start. His role could be in flux throughout the season, however, so strong minutes and a good showing during the opener likely doesn't mean fantasy owners should look for Sessions on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Will start in preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Finalizing one-year deal with Knicks•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Cleared from injury report•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Remains inactive Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Out Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Inactive Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....