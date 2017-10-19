Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Starting at point guard Thursday

Sessions will draw the start at point guard during Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

With rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina playing limited minutes while working back from a knee injury, Sessions will draw the start. His role could be in flux throughout the season, however, so strong minutes and a good showing during the opener likely doesn't mean fantasy owners should look for Sessions on the waiver wire.

