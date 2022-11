Moon finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Moon stepped up to the plate as the second option for Ontario as a scorer while also making his presence felt on the defensive end finishing with a steal. Moon has been somewhat sporadic this season since his minutes have been very inconsistent. However, when he plays significant minutes, he can fill the role as a second option for this ball club.