Sneed posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to Capital City.

Sneed returned Monday after missing time due to a foot strain, leading the Swarm bench from deep while tallying a double-digit outing. Sneed has averaged 15.7 points, 3.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in three games this season.