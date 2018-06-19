2018 Outlook: Charles Sims

2018 fantasy player outlook for Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers

Charles Sims faces an uphill battle for playing time after re-signing with the Buccaneers in April. His best chance to make the roster is to back up rookie rusher Ronald Jones in passing situations. Sims' last game with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR came in Week 3 of the 2016 season, so even if he gets some touches there's no guarantee he'll be good. Don't subject yourself to a statistical disappointment like Sims.

