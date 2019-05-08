2019 Outlook: Deonte Thompson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Deonte Thompson, WR, BUF

Deonte Thompson is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver this season. He spent 2018 with the Cowboys and Bills, but he had no games with double digits in PPR points with either team. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he should not be drafted in any leagues.

