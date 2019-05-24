2019 Outlook: MIchael Floyd
2019 fantasy player outlook for MIchael Floyd, WR, BAL
Michael Floyd signed with the Ravens in May, and he will look to make the final roster as a reserve receiver. However, it's doubtful Floyd will make a significant Fantasy impact even if he plays for Baltimore this year. Since three seasons of at least 47 catches, 841 yards and five touchdowns in Arizona from 2013-15, Floyd has bounced around the NFL, including stops in New England, Minnesota and Washington over the past three seasons. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Floyd isn't worth drafting in most leagues.
