2019 Outlook: Rob Kelley

2019 fantasy player outlook for Rob Kelley, RB, WAS

Robert Kelley is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a team as a reserve running back. Kelley appeared in just two games in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury. Kelley showed promise as a rookie in 2016 before struggling with injury and poor production the past two seasons. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he should not be drafted in most formats.

