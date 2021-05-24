Receivers transitioning to new teams or new quarterbacks can sometimes get off to slow starts in Fantasy, but that wasn't the case for Mike Evans -- he immediately became Tom Brady's favorite red zone target with six TDs in the first five games of 2020. Ultimately, Evans became a bigger part of the entire pass game -- specifically down the stretch run. He once again finished with 1,000-plus receiving yards (he has never not eclipsed 1,000 in seven NFL seasons) despite seeing a career-low 109 targets. The volume may not tick up, but there's a good chance Brady takes a step forward in Year 2 playing in the Bruce Arians system. Evans' red zone role provides him an excellent floor and he's one of the safest Round 3 picks around.