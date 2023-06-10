Thomas looked like his old self in 2022 training camp and that had Fantasy managers excited enough to use as high as a fifth-round pick on him in early summer drafts, but it didn't take long for him to deal with his first injury. Ultimately, Thomas was placed on injured reserve after appearing in just three games. Of course, in those three games Thomas looked a lot like his old self, specifically in the red zone where he dominated targets and scored three touchdowns in just three games. If you can grab Thomas in Round 10, he's worth the risk as most of the talent with anywhere near his upside has dried up by that point anyway.