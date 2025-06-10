Lamb took a step back in 2024 after finishing as the highest-scoring wide receiver in 2023 (and the most-draft first overall pick in 2024 drafts). That was to be expected after Dak Prescott landed on injured reserve and Lamb dealt with injuries himself that kept him out of key rounds in the Fantasy playoffs. The bright spot in 2024 is that Lamb got more involved in the run game in Brian Schottenheimer's offense -- he finished with 115 total touches and 7.7 touches per game, good for third-most and second-most at WR. He also finished with the third-most targets per game. Lamb fell to WR13 in standard scoring (WR7 in PPR) due in large part to his six touchdowns (30th-most). That's an outlier in his career and will take a jump with Prescott back at QB. Lamb is worth drafting as early as No. 2 overall in PPR formats and is a surefire top-half-of-the-first-round pick in all formats.