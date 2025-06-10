Downs had a solid season in 2024, and he will look to build off that performance this year. He's worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in all leagues. Last year, Downs set a career-high by averaging 13.1 PPR points per game. He finished the season with 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns on 107 targets in 14 games, and he had seven games with at least 15.1 PPR points. Four of those outings happened in games where Joe Flacco appeared, and quarterback play will determine how well Downs performs in 2025. Anthony Richardson will compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job, and Jones is likely the better quarterback to boost Downs' Fantasy value. But Richardson could be improved this year after spending time with Josh Allen's private quarterback coach in the offseason, so we'll see what develops. Your best bet is to draft Downs with minimal expectations, and hopefully he can outperform his average draft position. He also has to contend with Michael Pittman and Tyler Warren for targets, but Downs should still get plenty of attention. Downs could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but that likely depends on Richardson or Jones. We're hopeful that Downs can play at a high level again in 2025.