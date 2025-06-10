Los Angeles' defense gave them just enough of a boost to help them advance one round in the playoffs, but they're not close to being one of the NFL's most dominant units. Case in point, the DST finished 23rd in Fantasy points in 2024 even though they scored 11-plus points in each of their final three meaningful regular-season games. Fantasy managers shouldn't feel obligated to roll with the Rams in Week 1 versus Houston, but they might do so just to have them on the roster for what appears to be a favorable matchup Week 2 at Tennessee. By Week 3, they'll be off of everyone's teams, though.