2026 Outlook: Devonta Smith

Smith is positioned to be the Eagles' top target-getter in 2026, raising Fantasy expectations. Count on him getting drafted as a surefire No. 2 receiver with a pick within the top 40 overall. Smith has not averaged more than 15.3 PPR points in his career, but has been north of 14 three times in the past four years (since A.J. Brown joined the Eagles). Smith also hasn't averaged more than seven targets per game in any of his past three seasons (again, Brown was there). However, in the 20 games he's played without a primary pass-catching teammate, be it Brown or Dallas Goedert, Smith's averaged 17 PPR points (11.7 in non-PPR) and scored 14.9-plus PPR points 13 times - a 65% hit rate. The addition of first-round rookie Makai Lemon and other veteran receivers might eventually hurt Smith's upside a little, but without Brown soaking up targets, there's a real pathway for Smith to post career-best numbers. Tack on a change in playbook for an Eagles offense that should be tailored to Smith's strengths to make plays after the catch and there's massive appeal.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation