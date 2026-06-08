2026 Outlook: Saints

As excited as we are about the Saints offense, we do not recommend this defense on draft day. That's partially because we don't think they'll be very good, but also because they face the Lions and Ravens the first two weeks of the season. They dedicated most of their team resources this past year to the offense, and Kaden Ellis may be their only new starter for a unit that was middle of the pack in 2025.

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