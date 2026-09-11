McCaffrey rushed 10 times for 68 yards and brought in five of eight targets for 20 yards during the 49ers' 27-7 Week 1 win over the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Coming off a 2025 regular season where he was able to suit up for all 17 games while handling 413 total touches, McCaffrey saw a notable workload reduction to open the new campaign. Rookie third-round pick Kaelon Black actually outpaced McCaffrey by four carries, but it was the latter who edged out his new backfield mate for the team lead in rushing yards. McCaffrey flashed his trademark explosiveness when carrying the ball and should still helm the ground attack on the majority of weeks, although lopsided game scripts in either direction could lead to head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the opportunity to curtail his star running back's volume. McCaffrey will next take aim at what is expected to be a vulnerable Dolphins defense in a Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20.