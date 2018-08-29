McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) both went through conditioning drills in full uniform at Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers have been cautious with their injured running backs, limiting them to side work for the past week despite the expectation that both will be fine for Week 1 in Minnesota. McKinnon and Breida seem to be on track for a return to team drills next week after the team cuts its roster down to 53 players. Alfred Morris is making a strong case to be one of the 53, but there hasn't been any indication that he represents a serious threat to McKinnon's expected workload (or Breida's) early in the season.