Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Bosa is out for the season with an ACL injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan noted that there was no additional damage to Bosa's knee beyond an ACL tear, but the star defensive end faces a lengthy recovery period, nonetheless. In his absence, Bryce Huff, Mykel Williams and Yetur Gross-Matos are candidates to see added roles in the 49ers defense going forward, according to Vic Tafur, Dianna Russini and Matt Barrows of The Athletic.