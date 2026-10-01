Williams (hamstring) remained a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Williams didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, and he unsurprisingly remained sidelined Thursday when the Bears held a full practice. The 2024 first overall pick is expected to miss a second consecutive game Sunday against the Jets due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, which typically carries a multi-week recovery timeline. Chicago has yet to announce a starter for Sunday's game, with Tyson Bagent and Week 3 starter Case Keenum both in the running.