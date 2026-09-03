Coach Ben Johnson lauded Williams' approach Tuesday as the quarterback enters his third NFL campaign, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "He's executing at a much higher clip than he ever has, and I think it's going to continue to grow," Johnson said. "He's going to continue to elevate everyone around him, coaches included."

Williams played just one possession during exhibition season, leading the Bears to a Cairo Santos field goal to kick off preseason Week 2 at Cincinnati. The performance (2-for-5 passing for 28 yards, no TDs and no interceptions) was nothing to write home about, but Williams is set to take another step forward in his development in 2026. There are two question marks within Chicago's skill positions as Week 1 approaches: RB Kyle Monangai is attempting to put a hyperextended knee behind him, while WR Luther Burden is continuing his recovery from an early August groin injury. Having said that, Williams still has the healthy trio of RB D'Andre Swift, WR Rome Odunze and TE Colston Loveland at his services, so the QB's first 4,000-yard season through the air may be on the horizon.