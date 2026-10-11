Head coach Ben Johnson wouldn't commit to a return date for Williams (hamstring) after Sunday's loss at Green Bay, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports. "He's on track. We'll see if that's Atlanta or after," Johnson said. "I think it's going to be close."

Prior to Williams being deemed inactive for a third straight game due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the quarterback is "pushing to play" next weekend against the Falcons, and the fact he was able to complete a pregame workout backed up that sentiment. Johnson's comments afterward keeps the situation in some limbo for the time being, but the combined play of Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum on Sunday could spur the Bears to turn back to Williams after a second defeat in the last four contests.