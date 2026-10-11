Williams (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay but isn't expected to suit up, is "pushing to play" Week 6 against the Falcons, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Back on Monday, head coach Ben Johnson announced that Tyson Bagent would start against the Packers, but the Bears elected not to rule Williams out for Week 5 entirely. Williams -- who has missed the Bears' last two games due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain -- made a surprise return to practice Friday as a limited participant before he was given a questionable tag heading into the weekend. While he still isn't expected to be anything more than an emergency No. 3 quarterback behind Bagent and Case Keenum in Week 5, Williams' return to practice gives him a decent shot at returning to the starting role against Atlanta.