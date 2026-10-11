Williams (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday in Green Bay.

Despite his standing this weekend, Williams appears to be trending in the right direction after being limited at Friday's practice and entering the weekend listed as questionable for Week 5 action. He'll miss his third game in a row due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Williams is aiming to return in Week 6 versus the Falcons, and he even put in a pregame workout before this Sunday's game, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Tyson Bagent again will get the start in place of Williams, with Case Keenum backing him up.