Williams (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Williams now technically has a chance to return to action in Week 5 after drawing the questionable tag. However, coach Ben Johnson already announced Tyson Bagent as the Bears' starting quarterback for Sunday's contest, so it remains to be seen if Williams actually has a chance to take over No. 1 duties himself, merely serve as the backup or be available in an emergency capacity.