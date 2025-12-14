Williams completed 17 of 28 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns. He added three rushes for 13 yards.

Williams had one of the more efficient showings of his career, averaging a solid 8.6 yards per attempt while also completing four passes of at least 20 yards. The highlight of his performance came on a 22-yard touchdown connection with D.J. Moore, when Williams split two defenders on a throw to the corner of the end zone while fading away on a rollout midway through the third quarter. The only thing slowing Williams down was game script, as he attempted only 10 passes in the second half with the Bears up by three scores for most of that span. He now has multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games, with this marking his highest yardage total since Week 9.