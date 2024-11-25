Williams completed 32 of 47 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings. He added six rushes for 33 yards.

The Bears were playing from behind for the entire second half, which led to Williams' second-highest pass attempt total of his rookie season. While that aided his stat line, there were plenty of positives to take from his performance, including six completions of at least 20 yards. He also recorded his first passing score since Week 6, connecting with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen for 10 and one-yard touchdowns, respectively. Willams is likely to experience more inconsistency to close the season, though he has averaged a respectable 7.3 yards per attempt in two games since the Bears' have changed offensive coordinators.