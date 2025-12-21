Williams completed 19 of 34 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 22-16 overtime win over the Packers. He added three rushes for 30 yards.

This game followed a similar script to the first contest between the Packers and Bears, though Williams completed the improbable comeback this time around. He attempted only nine passes in a disjointed first half, but he led touchdown drives on consecutive possessions to end the game, which Williams concluded with passing scores of six and 46 yards. He was able to hit on big plays throughout the contest, as his five completions of at least 20 yards matched his season high and led to his highest yardage total as a passer since Week 9. Williams has also recorded multiple touchdowns through the air in four of his last five games after doing so only three times in his first 10 contests.