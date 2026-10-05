Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams (hamstring) won't practice during Week 5 and is still being classified as week-to-week rather than day-to-day, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson noted that Williams has incurred no unexpected setbacks in his rehab program while he recovers from the Grade 2 right hamstring strain he sustained in a Sept. 20 loss to the Vikings, but the Bears are continuing to proceed cautiously with their franchise signal-caller. With Williams set to miss his third consecutive game this Sunday against the Packers, Tyson Bagent will draw the start while Case Keenum serves as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback. Williams still has a chance at returning to the lineup for Week 6 versus the Falcons, but he'll need to practice in some capacity to have a realistic shot at being cleared in advance of that contest.