Coach Ben Johnson said Williams is "getting better every singly day" but won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams exited a Week 2 loss to the Vikings in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury. He was considered week-to-week by Johnson afterward and then didn't practice at all before being ruled out for Monday's game against the Eagles. On Sunday, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reported that Williams was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, which is considered to be a 3-to-4-week injury. Johnson told Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com on Wednesday that "the direction has already been made" as it pertains to a Week 4 starting QB this Sunday versus the Jets, but who that may be between Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent isn't known.