Williams (hamstring) will not participate in Saturday's practice, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Suns-Times reports.

Head coach Ben Johnson was mum on Williams' status for Monday's game against the Eagles, and that status will be more clear once Philadelphia announces its injury designations following Saturday's practice. However, given that Williams will end up missing all three practices due to a hamstring injury, it's more likely that the third-year quarterback will not suit up for Week 3, with an eye toward returning for Week 4 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 4. The good news for the Bears is that Tyson Bagent cleared the league's concussion protocol, and he would serve as the starter with Case Keenum as the backup if Williams is ruled out.