Williams completed 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Cowboys. He added five rushes for 12 yards.

Williams has consistently looked sharp during the scripted portions of Chicago's game plans to begin the season, which remained the case Sunday when he connected for a 35-yard touchdown with Rome Odunze on the opening drive. He carried his strong performance through the entire game, however, and matched his career high with four passing scores while also completing four passes of more than 30 yards. In addition to the explosiveness, Williams didn't take a sack or turn the ball over in one of the most well-rounded showings of his young career.