Williams will undergo imaging on his right hamstring Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after sustaining a non-contact injury, which was later diagnosed as a hamstring injury. Monday's test will provide the Bears with more clarity on Williams' recovery timeline, but he is certainly in jeopardy of missing time, with the Bears' next game taking place Monday, Sept. 28 against the 2-0 Eagles. If Williams misses time, then Tyson Bagent would step up as the Bears' starter, with Case Keenum (coach's decision) serving as the backup.