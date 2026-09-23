Coach Ben Johnson said Williams (hamstring) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Because the Bears play on Monday Night Football in Week 3, they won't be filing an official injury report until Thursday, but when it comes to Wednesday's unofficial session, both Williams and No. 2 QB Tyson Bagent (concussion) will be non-participants. Williams' lack of on-field work in the wake of the strained right hamstring that he suffered this past Sunday against the Vikings doesn't come as a surprise, but Johnson relayed to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune that he hasn't ruled out Williams from playing Monday against the Eagles. In the end, Case Keenum is the healthiest signal-caller on Chicago's active roster and seems the best bet to get the nod under center this week.