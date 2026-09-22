Keenum could be in line to start Monday's game against the Eagles with both Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) uncertain to be available, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

A healthy inactive as the emergency No. 3 quarterback in the Bears' 9-3 loss to the Vikings this past Sunday, Keenum may be called upon for his first start since 2023 while the statuses of the top two signal-callers on the depth chart are in flux. After Williams exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, head coach Ben Johnson noted Monday that he didn't expect Williams to practice this week but wasn't willing to officially rule him out from playing against the Eagles. As a result, Bagent appeared on track to receive all of the first-team reps in practice, but his surprise placement in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Tuesday suddenly puts him at risk of joining Williams in street clothes in Week 3. While he represents an experienced fallback plan if Williams and Bagent can't go, the 38-year-old Keenum would likely handle more of a game-manager role as a starter, which could hinder the fantasy prospects of all of the Bears' pass catchers.