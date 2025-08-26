Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Keenum (leg) will be one of three quarterbacks on Chicago's initial 53-man roster, behind starter Caleb Williams and newly-extended backup Tyson Bagent, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Keenum, who picked up a leg injury mid-August and is reportedly considered day-to-day, appears in line to contribute as the Bears' emergency No. 3 quarterback this season. What the 37-year-old veteran brings to the table as a mentor for Williams and Bagent may, ultimately, be as valuable to Chicago as his ability to capably pilot the offense under center if needed.