The Bears and Swift agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As a member of the Bears, Swift went for 1,345 yards from scrimmage and six total TDs in 2024 and 1,386 such yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, which was enough for the team to commit to him through the 2029 campaign. He'll still have to contend with Kyle Monangai out of the backfield for the foreseeable future, but Swift has proved capable of heavy workloads, having averaged 235 touches per season over the last three years.