Bears' D'Andre Swift: Having standout camp

Swift has been one of the brightest stars of training camp for the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Swift broke off a 62-yard touchdown in Tuesday's practice and also trucked a defender on a run to the outside. "I'm excited for him," Caleb Williams said Tuesday. "Selfishly, he helps everybody on that field when he can go and be the special back that he is, whether it's passing or short yardage and running downhill. I'm excited for him, I think he's going to have a great year." Swift rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries (4.9 YPC) across 16 regular-season games last season and should head into 2026 as the clear lead back in Chicago ahead of Kyle Monangai. The scoring upside of the Chicago offense has Swift on the fantasy RB2 map.