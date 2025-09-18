Bears' D'Andre Swift: Limited in practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swift (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Swift appaers to have picked up a quad injury during Chicago's loss to the Lions in Week 2, and he's since put together back-to-back limited practice sessions. If he's unable to upgrade to full reps Friday, it sounds as though Swift will carry a "questionable" designation into Sunday's home game against the Cowboys. Through two appearances this season, Swift has compiled 116 rushing yards on 29 carries (4.0 YPC) and one touchdown while also securing six of eight targets for 18 yards and losing one fumble.
