Swift (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Swift was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, following the same routine as last week, only this time due to a hip injury instead of an issue with his quadriceps. He seems more likely than not to play again, but fantasy managers would be wise to check back in for updates this weekend, ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Kyle Monangai is the only other running back to play a snap on offense for the Bears this season.