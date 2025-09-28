Swift (hip) is active for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.

A limited practice participant during Week 3 prep due to a quadriceps injury and in advance of Week 4 action due to a hip issue, Swift remains ready to pace the Bears backfield Sunday. Through three contests this season, his snap share has ranged from 57 to 81 percent, but his workload has remained steady, as he's averaged 17 touches for 70.7 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one TD on the ground.