Swift (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Swift was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, never quite progressing to 'full'. More information may be available throughout the weekend, but fantasy managers should at least consider the possibility of a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kyle Monangai was Chicago's No. 2 running back for the past two games, while Roschon Johnson missed Week 1 with a foot injury and then strictly played special teams in a Week 2 blowout loss.