Swift (ankle/knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Swift and fellow RB Kyle Monangai (hamstring) were listed as limited on the Bears' first two Week 2 injury reports, but both players logged full practices Friday and thus are ready for Sunday's contest. In the Bears' 59-37 win at Carolina this past Sunday, Swift turned a 57 percent snap share into 19 touches for 134 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs, while Monangai handled the other 43 percent to the tune of 12 touches for 124 total yards and one TD on the ground.