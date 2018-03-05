Bears' Dion Sims: Could be cut
Sims may be released this offseason, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Signed to a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason, Sims started all 14 games he played in 2017 but only caught 15 of 29 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown. He's primarily valued for his blocking, which probably isn't enough to justify a $6 million salary in 2018. Barring an agreement on a pay cut, the Bears figure to release Sims before March 16 when $4 million of the $6 million would become guaranteed. The team would prefer for 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen to take over as the starter, but Daniel Brown or an offseason addition could also be in the mix. The 27-year-old Sims wouldn't have too much trouble finding backup work elsewhere.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....