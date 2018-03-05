Sims may be released this offseason, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Signed to a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason, Sims started all 14 games he played in 2017 but only caught 15 of 29 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown. He's primarily valued for his blocking, which probably isn't enough to justify a $6 million salary in 2018. Barring an agreement on a pay cut, the Bears figure to release Sims before March 16 when $4 million of the $6 million would become guaranteed. The team would prefer for 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen to take over as the starter, but Daniel Brown or an offseason addition could also be in the mix. The 27-year-old Sims wouldn't have too much trouble finding backup work elsewhere.