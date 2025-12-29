Walker caught two of three targets for 30 yards in the Bears' 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Walker played extended snaps with Rome Odunze (foot) and Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) sidelined, finishing with three targets for the second straight contest. He has now caught four passes on six targets over his last two games, accounting for all of his offensive production this season. As long as multiple receivers remain out, he profiles as a low-volume depth option tied to opportunity rather than consistent usage.