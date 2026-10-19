Walker went without a target while playing 10 of the Bears' 77 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Falcons.

Walker's afternoon came to an end just after the start of the fourth quarter, when he was ejected for headbutting a Falcons player at the end of a kickoff return. He was assessed his second 15-yard penalty of the day as a result, with his first coming on a roughing-the-kicker charge back in the third quarter. Walker will remain a key part of the Bears' special-teams units heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Patriots, but he's buried on the depth chart at receiver and isn't likely to see extended playing time on offense anytime soon.