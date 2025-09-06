Monangai (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's regular-season opener at home against the Vikings.

Monangai practiced in full Saturday after being listed as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, fellow backup running back Roschon Johnson is officially questionable after turning in a DNP/DNP/LP practice slate. If Johnson is officially ruled out for Monday's game, Monangai will be positioned for the clear No. 2 backfield role behind starter D'Andre Swift.