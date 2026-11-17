Monangai (toe/thumb) was seen wearing full pads for the Bears' unofficial practice Tuesday, Adam Jahns of AllCHGO.com reports.

After their Week 10 bye, the Bears won't post their first Week 11 practice report until Wednesday, but Monangai may be trending toward being listed as a full participant. The second-year back was on the field for a second straight day Tuesday and didn't appear to be operating with any limitations while mixing into drills. Monangai had missed the Bears' previous five games due to turf toe and a right thumb injury, but he looks poised to return to action this Sunday against the Saints.