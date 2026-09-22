Bagent was diagnosed with a concussion and placed in the five-step protocol Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Caleb Williams viewed as week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury in the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Vikings, Bagent appeared to be the leading candidate to start Monday against the Eagles. However, now that he's been placed in concussion protocol, Bagent's availability for Week 3 is suddenly up in the air. Third-stringer Case Keenum is left as the only healthy quarterback on the roster and could be in line to start against the Eagles if neither Williams nor Bagent is cleared to play Monday.